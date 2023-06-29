Fourth of July in Whitefield

For well over three-quarters of a century the homegrown, iconic Whitefield Fourth of July parade has been winding its way down Route 194 in Kings Mills to the turnaround in a neighbor’s driveway where all manner of floats and fire trucks make the turn to end up on Town House Road. This is the only parade attendees get to see twice, in case it’s missed the first time.

The parade has it all, from the latest political commentaries to kids marching for the library, anything goes, but it’s all in good community fun. Participants should gather at 9:30 a.m. on Route 194. The parade starts at 10 a.m. sharp.

Cap off the parade with the King’s Mills Volunteer Fire Association’s Fourth of July festivities. Featuring a local folk band setting the stage, the events include an auction, hot dogs, the ever-popular cake walk, games for kids, French fries, and the best baked goods in town.

The auction starts right after the parade ends, and the Union Hall white elephant sale will take place next door.

The drop-off of usable, resalable, auction items is at the Kings Mills fire station from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday through Monday, July 1-3. No junk, please.

For more information, call 624-2268.

All proceeds support the volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services in Whitefield.

