The Frances Perkins Homestead and trails tours will be open free to the community from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 with live music from the Rusty Hinges, ice cream, and fun activities for the whole family.

The Frances Perkins Homestead is located at 478 River Road in Newcastle.

For more information, call 563-3374 or go to francesperkinscenter.org.

