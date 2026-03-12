Free Apple Tree-Pruning Workshop In Waldoboro March 21

All are invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for a free apple tree-pruning workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21 at Waldoboro Village Park in downtown Waldoboro.

Instructor Nick DelPrete, of Twin Oak Forest Farm, will teach the basics of pruning apple trees by practicing on a favored old apple tree at the park. This is intended to be an introduction to pruning class for beginners.

Apple trees have been planted in Maine for hundreds of years due to their easily storable fruit and delicious cider. Many remnant orchards still exist, tucked beside stone walls and hidden in abandoned fields that have since reforested. The quality of the fruit produced by these abandoned trees can range from pithy and bitter to surprisingly delicious.

Pruning generally helps improve the flavor and production of fruit, whether for humans or for wildlife. Midcoast Conservancy’s apple tree at Village Park has delicious fruit so this workshop offers an opportunity to see what pruning will do for future yields.

Participants are asked to bring a pair of pruners or loppers and a handsaw, but Midcoast Conservancy will have extras for use during the workshop as well. Wear warm boots and gloves, and dress to be outside for two hours in seasonal weather.

If the weather is not conducive, the workshop will be postponed to Sunday, March 22 and registrants will be alerted to the change on Friday afternoon.

For more information or to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

