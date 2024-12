All are invited to a free community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The dinner will take place at the Lincoln County Assembly of God, at 672 Main St. in Damariscotta. Dine-in and takeout options are available.

For more information, call 380-3535.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print