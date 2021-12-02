All are invited to attend a free community Christmas supper from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion Hall, 25 Industrial Park Drive in Boothbay. The snow date is Sunday, Dec. 26.

A homemade feast of turkey, gravy, ham, pork roast, mashed potatoes, squash, turnips, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls, salads, desserts, punch, coffee, and tea will be served.

Donations are welcome, but not required. Attendees should RSVP by calling 633-7195 and leaving a message with their name, phone number, and the number of guests in their party by Saturday, Dec. 18. Callers should also indicate if they would like a local ride.

Servers will be masked and masks are required for attendees when not dining.

