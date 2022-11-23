On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Lincoln County Assembly of God will host a free Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable and apple pie. Meals will be served to take home. Simply come by the church to receive a meal and enjoy all that great home cooking.

Lincoln County Assembly of God is located on the corner of Main Street and Belvedere Road in Damariscotta. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food is gone.

For more information, call Pastor Tom Wagers at 380-3535.

