The First Baptist Church of Waldoboro is hosting a free community warm-up night on Friday, Jan. 13 at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St. in Waldoboro.

A customized chili bar starts at 6 p.m. Following that at 6:30 p.m. there will be a screening of the animated movie “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” Come in out of the cold and enjoy a free night out.

For more information, call the church office at 832-7659.

