Free Conservation Event at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm

Come to Pumpkin Vine Family Farm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 to learn some simple things to do in a yard or field to support field birds and pollinators.

Join Laura Lecker of Ag Allies for a field bird walk from 10-11 a.m., to see what a protected bobolink habitat looks like. Bring field glass to get a good peek at the whole bobolink family in action.

Entomologist Hannah Mullally of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be leading a pollinator walk from noon to 1 p.m., focusing on a pollinator hedgerow of native shrubs, as well as a field border of mixed native flowers, established with an NRCS grant.

The hedgerow and field border are only two years old, and already the farm is witness to a huge increase in the pollinator population.

Don’t forget to bring a market basket, as the farmers will have a variety of delicious local food in the farmers market, and Red Stove Farm will be serving a freshly prepared meal between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations to support the important conservation work of these two organizations are gratefully accepted, as are purchases at the farmers market, to help small local farms continue to protect habitat.

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm is located at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville. For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or cal1 549-3096.

