Free Holiday Events Coming to Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

Holiday traditions abound, including the annual Gingerbread Spectacular coming to the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Dec. 13-15.

For the past 18 years mid-December has seen the exhibition of creative gingerbread houses and castles built by novices and seasoned chefs. All are displayed against the backdrop of the beautifully decorated opera house stage, which also serves as the setting for the holiday potluck and carol sing on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

During the Gingerbread Spectacular, prizes will be awarded for not only the most spectacular, but also the best traditional gingerbread house design, the most hilarious, best holiday spirit, best representation of a local landmark, best youth entry and more. This year’s esteemed judging panel includes Sue Norton, Nicci Kimball, Lenore Imhof, and veteran judge Jen Correa.

Winners will be announced when the event opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Many of the gingerbread creations will be available for sale via the gingerbread auction.

Admission to the Gingerbread Spectacular is free, but donations are deeply appreciated. The beloved annual event is made possible in part thanks to sponsorship from First National Bank.

The Gingerbread Spectacular is open to the public from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Free parking is available in the opera house parking lot.

The Friends of the Opera House will have a bounty of baked goods including cakes, pies, cookies and breads available for sale. The friends’ table will also feature a raffle beginning on Friday afternoon, as soon as the doors open. Raffle items include handmade items, gift certificates to local businesses, original art and more – all of it appropriate for gift giving this season. All funds raised go to support the nonprofit opera house’s maintenance and operations.

Holiday music during the Gingerbread Spectacular will be provided by Anne Barker, Genie O’Connell and others on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. The opera house’s chief elf, Kevin Kiley, may also play piano once all the decorating is complete.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18 the opera house will open at 5:45 p.m. for the annual holiday potluck and carol sing, also set amidst the beautifully decorated performance venue. This event is free but all are asked to bring a main dish or side dish for the 6 p.m. supper followed by piano music and holiday songs performed by Kiley and his troupe of holiday voices.

For more information, about any upcoming opera house event, contact the box office at 633-5159 or go to boothbayoperahouse.com. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor is located 86 Townsend Ave.

