Free Mental Health Convention for Teens at MVHS Sept. 28

Girl Scout Ambassador, Kayleigh Young, has organized a teen mental health convention for local high school students looking to gain insight on mental wellness and strategies to navigate prevalent seasonal disorders such as depression and anxiety.

This convention will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Medomak Valley High School, at 320 Manktown Road in Waldoboro. This event is free and open to high school students of all grade levels in Lincoln and Knox counties.

Young began her Girl Scout journey over 10 years ago, joining as a Daisy. Now a Girl Scout Gold Award candidate, Young has twice served as a Maine delegate to the national convention for Girl Scouts USA, and recently became co-leader of a local Daisy troop.

Young is also the chair and founder of Maine’s Teen Mental Health Coalition, along with other individuals and organizations including Educate Maine and Out Maine.

The convention will kick off with keynote speaker and nationally certified counselor Courtney Evans, followed by a series of guided interactive sessions, each focused on a unique topic surrounding mental health. Session topics include breaking down stigmas, self-care, mentorship, and community problem solving.

Sessions will be led by various community organizations such as The Landing Place, the Yellow Tulip Project, Maine TransNet, Healthy Lincoln County, and more.

Lunch is not included at this event. While a designated area and time slot will be provided for participants to eat, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches, snacks, and refreshments.

With an extreme increase in negative statistics in recent years, the teen mental health crisis has become a national epidemic. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute on Mental Illness in 2023, 44% of high school students reported feeling signs of depression within the last year. For Young, the stats are more than just figures on a screen, they’re warning signs that require fast, sustainable solutions.

“What I hope attendees leave the event with is the sense that they are not alone; with tools in their pocket or phone, and places to reach out when they need it,” Young said.

Initially inspired by her own personal struggles with Seasonal Affective Disorder, Young wanted to build an accessible space where teenagers like herself could seek out resources and support regardless of their emotional battles. With help from friends, family, Girl Scout volunteers, and a variety of sponsors, Young’s dream is finally on its way to becoming reality through the highly anticipated convention.

High school students in grades 9-12 are invited to attend the teen mental health convention. Registration is required before the event.

For more information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/teenmental.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

