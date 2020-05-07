Advanced Search
Free Online Introduction to Raising Backyard Poultry

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online overview of raising backyard poultry on May 11 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Designed for the beginning or prospective backyard and small-scale poultry producers, the overview will provide information on  proper housing, health, and nutrition needs; varieties of waterers and lighting options; and different poultry breeds for meat and egg production. UMaine Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the program.

Register online for the free session. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray, 781-6099; rebecca.gray@maine.edu.

 

