University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Sea Grant will offer four free Signs of the Seasons training options for volunteer citizen scientists around the state.

The training options include a three-part webinar series from 4-5 p.m. on March 22, 24, and 26; online training co-hosted by Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve from 3:30–5 p.m. on March 23; an in-person, socially distanced training co-hosted by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens at 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, from 10 a.m. to noon on May 5 (limited to 10 participants); and an online training co-hosted by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens from 4–5 p.m. on May 5.

Each training includes information about the importance of studying phenology in a changing climate, the relevance of indicator species to New England, and how to set up a site and start observing. Data collected by volunteers contribute to an online database hosted by the National Phenology Network.

All trainings are free and open to the public, however, registration is required for each session. To register, go to extension.umaine.edu/signs-of-the-seasons/training.

For more information, call Esperanza Stancioff at 832.0343 or email esp@maine.edu.

