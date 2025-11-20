Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner In Waldoboro

A free dinner will be served from 12:30-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27 at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars hall on Mill Street in Waldoboro.

The dinner, which is completely free, will include the usual Thanksgiving fare, including turkey, potatoes, a variety of vegetables, cranberry sauce, breads, and pies.

There is no obligation or expectations associated with this dinner, and folks are encouraged to come dressed as casual or as formal as they wish.

The event is sponsored by Roots & Wings and Total Victory Outreach Ministries, along with a variety of generous volunteers, as a way to give back to the community.

For more information, call 542-6859.

