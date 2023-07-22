Free Wellness Workshop at WCC

“Making Lasting Wellness Change at Any Age” is the title of four 90-minute free workshops open to the public to be held at the Wiscasset Community Center. The workshops will be held the first four Thursdays in August from 12:30-2 p.m.

The workshops are geared for adults who feel stuck in old behaviors and want to learn how to master their life and not be led around by it.

The workshops will be taught by Tom Rusk, M.D. Rusk, who is 85 years young, is a board certified psychiatrist whose career has been devoted to providing, supervising others, and directing hospitals and clinics, devoted to front line community mental health treatment around the U.S.

He was honored by the American Psychiatric Association as a lifetime distinguished fellow. His personal interest for decades has been crisis intervention and exploring how to help people achieve deliberate and lasting positive self-change.

He has written four personal change oriented books, which are available online, and has appeared on Oprah twice.

The workshops will be facilitated by Jane Gower, retired registered nurse and wellness consultant. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch, a co-worker, a friend, or just an open mind and warm heart.

There is no fee for the classes. Donations to the Wiscasset Community Center are appreciated.

For more information or to register, go to wiscassetrec.com, call or text Gower at 653-7924, or email janegow@roadrunner.com.

