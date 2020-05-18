Friends of Colonial Pemaquid Announce 2020 Summer Program

The Friends of Colonial Pemaquid announced its summer lineup of events at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site in New Harbor, located in the Learning Center of Bristol’s Lighthouse Park and one of New England’s earliest European settlements in the 17th century.

The group hopes that the programs will bring a new perspective to current circumstances when considering the life of isolation led by colonists of 17th century Maine.

The summer calendar provides lectures and a living touchstone of the state’s collective past that is still relevant today. Some programs are subject to change, depending on evolving state regulations. The schedule will be updated regularly on the group’s Facebook page or website, friendsofcolonialpemaquid.org.

The Friends of Colonial Pemaquid’s lecture series will be held on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. in the learning center at Bristol’s Lighthouse Park, with a fee of $5 for non-members, free to members.

Details of the summer 2020 schedule are as follows:

Sunday, May 24 – The Memorial Day weekend concert has been canceled.

Saturday, July 4 – The 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – A public reading and commentary will be hosted on the grounds of Ft. William Henry by living history interpreters and will include a portrayal of historic figures who supported or opposed the American Revolution. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, July 5.

Monday, July 13 – How Maine Became a State – What connection was there between Missouri and Maine? Why did the Pine Tree State decide to seek independence from Massachusetts? Was it a unanimous decision? These questions and more will be answered in a presentation hosted by Carolyn Hardman, a member of the Nobleboro Historical Society. As a former history teacher, Hardman will explore the issues and concerns that brought about our statehood. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Monday, July 20 – Maine Life in 1820 – What was life like 200 years ago in the Pine Tree State? What events, both local and national, helped shape the future? All things considered, 1820 was an exhilarating time in our country’s history, with waves and ripples of change lapping European shores and beyond. This informative and interesting presentation will be hosted by Chip Griffin III of Boothbay Harbor at 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Monday, July 27 – Monarchs of the Sky – Monarch butterflies migrate both north and south on an annual basis, in a long-distance journey that is fraught with risks. Their destinations include the sanctuaries of the Mariposa Monarca Biosphere Reserve in Mexico as well as parts of Florida, and along the way these winged splashes of color also brighten parts of the Maine coast. This program, led by Thomas Klak, professor of environmental studies at the University of New England, will highlight the remarkable natural history and geography of the monarch butterfly and will offer practical ways to enhance backyard and public spaces to support the vulnerable monarch. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Monday, August 3 – Historical Quilts: Patriots, Protestors and Petticoats, Women of the Civil War – A presentation by Kathy Kenny, quilt historian and lecturer. This beloved lecture focuses on four different Civil War women who influenced history: an abolitionist, a nurse, a seamstress, and a teacher. This program will feature highlights about these women and quilts made in the 1800s. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Monday, August 10 – English Settlement of Maine in the 17th century – A presentation by Dr. Emerson Baker, award-winning author and professor of history at Salem State University, will feature life in the mid-1600s. At the time, the English established a string of settlements along the coast of Maine from Kittery to Pemaquid. Unlike Massachusetts Bay, which was established for religious reasons, immigrants came to Maine for economic opportunity drawn largely from Maine’s natural bounty of furs, fish, and lumber. The settlements prospered until the 1670s, when the first of a series of conflicts with the Native Wabanaki would leave much of the region in ruins. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Monday, August 17 – The Doctrine of Christian Discovery and Domination and How it Impacted Maine History – This presentation will be led by John Dieffenbacher-Krall, chair of the Episcopal Committee on Indian Relations, Assistant Director of Research at the College of Natural Resources and the University of Maine Orono, and former Executive Director of the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission. Learn how The Doctrine, originally created by Pope Nicholas V in 1452, has affected not only the Wabanaki but also indigenous peoples worldwide and has resulted in critical re-examination of Columbus’s voyages to the New World. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the learning center in Bristol’s Lighthouse Park. The fee is $5 for non-members.

Saturday, August 29 – Castlebay in Concert: An End of the Season Tradition – The Friends of Colonial Pemaquid will hold its traditional close-of-season special event with outdoor performances of Celtic, nautical, and early American music featuring the popular local duo of Fred Gosbee and Julia Lane on the grounds of Ft. William Henry. The event will begin at 1 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, August 30.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

