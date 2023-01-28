Midcoast Conservancy will offer a full moon hike (or snowshoe, if there is snow on the ground) at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Hikers can enjoy a crisp evening illuminated by the glow of the Snow Moon, so named for February’s typically cold, snowy weather in North America, and discover a new way of being in the woods.

At night, sounds become more pronounced; the group will listen for owls and the rustling of nighttime foragers along the trail.

Participants should meet at the welcome center at 4:45 p.m. Hikers should dress warmly, wear shoes with good grips and bring a hiking stick if desired, along with a snack, drink, and flashlight or headlamp. Grippers or snowshoes will be available to borrow. Hikers requiring them should arrive at 4:30 p.m.

The hike guide will lead the group to shore of Little Dyer Pond to watch the moon rise over the water. The hike will be about 40 minutes each way, and of moderate ease. For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/3w8VS6f or call 389-5150.

