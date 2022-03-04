Full Moon Hike at HVNC

Midcoast Conservancy will offer a full moon hike (or snowshoe, if there is snow on the ground) at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

Hikers can enjoy a crisp evening illuminated by the glow of the full worm moon, traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Others have posited that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”— larvae — that emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time. Hikers will discover a new way of being in the woods. At night, sounds become more pronounced; the group will listen for owls and the rustling of nighttime foragers along the trail.

Participants should meet at the gate at HVNC at 6:45 p.m. Hikers should dress warmly, wear shoes with good grips and bring a hiking stick if desired, along with a snack, drink, and flashlight or headlamp. The hike guide will lead the group to shore of Little Dyer Pond to watch the moon rise over the water.

The hike will be about 40 minutes each way, and of moderate ease. Snowshoes are available by reservation, or participants can bring their own, in the event of snow.

For more information or to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/full-moon-hike-3-18-22 or call 389-5150.

