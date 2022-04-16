Full Moon Paddle May 15

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at its Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the “flower” moon from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful mile-and-a half hike into the woods. On May 16, there will be a total lunar eclipse of this moon!

Little Dyer Pond is a true Great Pond with no public boat launch and almost no shoreline development. Midcoast Conservancy will provide the canoes, paddles, and life jackets. All ages are welcome. Participants should be comfortable in a canoe on flat water, able to steer a canoe, and able to walk three miles on moderate trails.

Space is limited by the number of boats available, and pre-registration is required. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list. Meet at the gate no later than 7:30 p.m.; bring flashlights or headlamps for the hike back to the parking lot.

Note that HVNC’s canoes are available to rent anytime between dawn and dusk. Just leave a $10 per boat donation at the gatehouse and hit the water to explore Little Dyer Pond.

Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature is open to the public three hundred and sixty-five days a year, dawn to dusk. Comprising 1,000 acres of diverse habitat, and laced with nearly thirty miles of multi-use trails, HVNC makes a great classroom for nature-based learning and non-motorized recreation.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

