Full Moon Paddle with Midcoast Conservancy

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at its Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Wednesday, June 23, from 8-10 p.m.

Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the “strawberry” moon from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful 1 1/2 mile hike into the woods.

Little Dyer Pond has no public boat launch and almost no shoreline development. Midcoast Conservancy will provide the canoes, paddles, and life jackets. All ages are welcome to participate. Participants should be comfortable in a canoe on flat water, able to steer a canoe, and able to walk 3 miles on moderate trails.

Space is limited by the number of boats available, and pre-registration is required. More information and registration is available at midcoastconservancy.org. Participants should meet at the gate at 8 p.m. and should bring flashlights or headlamps for the hike back to the parking lot.

Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature is open to the public 365 days a year, dawn to dusk. Comprising 1,000 acres of diverse habitat, and laced with nearly 30 miles of multi-use trails, HVNC makes a great classroom for nature-based learning and non-motorized recreation. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

