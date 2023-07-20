Fun Fair in Bristol Mills Aug. 5

The Congregational Church of Bristol in Bristol Mills will host its annual Fun Fest, or old-time country fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

One group of volunteers is curating a wide range of donations that always draw buyers eager to acquire treasures of many kinds. The entire meeting room of the parish hall will be filled with everything from “fleas” to robust examples of furniture, tools, and the like.

For children, the bouncy house returns along with other activities. Children and adults can feast on sandwiches, ice cream, and stock up on baked goods. The church’s bakers are preparing a robust selection of pies, cookies, and the like.

A special room is being set aside for more valuable objects that church members are donating. But the real delight for many is the silent auction, which includes gift certificates to a wide array of restaurants in town and on the peninsula as well as from stores of many kinds. It also includes a nearly new kayak. As always, crafters of several kinds will be displaying their work.

The church is next to Deb’s Bristol Diner in the center of Bristol Mills. Plenty of parking is available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

