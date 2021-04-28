Garden Club of Wiscasset Annual Plant Sale May 8

The Garden Club of Wiscasset will hold its 30th annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8. This outdoor only sale will take place at the Wiscasset municipal building and face coverings will be worn in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

The plant sale is the major fundraiser for the club and supports both scholarships and beautification projects.

The Garden Club of Wiscasset provides scholarships to high school seniors from surrounding towns who are pursuing a higher education in horticultural or related studies.

Club members maintain or help to maintain the serenity garden at the Coastal Cancer Treatment Center in Bath, the Pownalborough Courthouse garden in Dresden, and, in Wiscasset, the Nickels-Sortwell House gardens, the Sunken Garden, the garden at the Wiscasset Green, and gardens at the Wiscasset Public Library.

The sale will feature cement leaf birdbaths, a children’s table, and a bake sale. Cash, checks, or credit cards will be accepted.

Club members will be selling shrubs and perennials, including hybrid daylilies and peonies. Plants come from gardens of club members as well as local gardens willing to share plants.

For more information, call Lisa Freeman at 720-0801.

