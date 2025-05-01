Garden Club of Wiscasset Plant Sale May 10

The Garden Club of Wiscasset’s annual plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 10 at the municipal building at the corner of Route 1 and Route 27 in Wiscasset. This is an outdoor sale that will be held rain or shine.

Club members will be selling perennials and shrubs, including peonies and hybrid daylilies.

The sale will include a children’s table and delicious baked goods. Cash, checks, or credit cards will be accepted.

The plant sale is a major fundraiser supporting both scholarships and beautification projects.

Club members maintain or help maintain the Coastal Cancer Treatment Center in Bath, the Pownalborough Courthouse’s garden in Dresden, and the Nickels-Sortwell House gardens, the Sunken Garden, Wiscasset Public Library’s gardens, and more in Wiscasset.

For more information, email lhf410@yahoo.com.

