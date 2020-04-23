Gardening for Wildlife with Maine Native Plants

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon will offer a four-part online series on using native plants to benefit birds and other wildlife beginning May 6, from 2 – 3 p.m. Classes will meet weekly through May 27.

Participants will learn about backyard ecology, birds of Maine, and how to select and grow native plants. Instructors include UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest and Maine Audubon director of education Eric Topper.

Suggested donation for the series is $10; registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/2KoIao4. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program website at bit.ly/2xEk2Lz.

