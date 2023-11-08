Gingerbread House-Building Class Nov. 15

For nearly two decades Boothbay Harbor’s historic opera house has been transformed each December with a display of dozens of gingerbread houses and castles, cabins and camps, and more. The exhibit of gingerbread creations is the result of novices as well as seasoned professionals designing and creating original gingerbread structures for the annual Gingerbread Spectacular.

In preparation for this year’s event, the opera house is offering a free class in the fine, and sometimes hilarious, art of creating gingerbread structures. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Kevin Kiley will shed his lighting director hat and replace it with his gingerbread baker’s cap as he shares trade secrets.

Kiley will present fail safe methods for insuring gingerbread creations stand up versus slump down, and for icing that is guaranteed to set up and hold structures together. Kiley will also share ideas for roof lines, candy decorating, and more.

The class is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no fee for the class, but advance registration is required in order to insure sufficient materials are available. Call 633-6855 to register, or send an email to info@boothbayoperahouse.com. The class begins at 3 p.m., doors open at 2:45 p.m.

Those interested in creating an entry for this year’s Gingerbread Spectacular, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17, are not required to participate in the free class, but are encouraged to contact the opera house to get this year’s entry form and details. Located at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, the opera house is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

