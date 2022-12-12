With the December calendar speeding by the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor announces the final events of the 2022 season. With the hope that no one misses out on the fun, all these events are free for community members and visitors.

The 16th Annual Gingerbread Spectacular and all of its accompanying confectionery magic kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16 with a preview party from 5-7 p.m. While the spectacular will be open throughout the weekend, those in attendance on Friday night will enjoy the sounds of the Sheepscot Jazz & Swing quartet while viewing the just unveiled gingerbread creations.

The judges’ awards will be announced, the bar will be open, and the Friends holiday bake sale corner will hold an abundance of cakes, cookies, pies, and breads, all wrapped for holiday giving, or immediate eating. Dress up and come on in for this celebration of community and creativity.

The fun continues all weekend long. The Gingerbread Spectacular will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Friends holiday bake table will be restocked with more fresh baked goods, community members will perform on stage and the stars of the show, the dozens of gingerbread creations, will be available for auction.

The Gingerbread Spectacular is made possible thanks to sponsorship support from the First National Bank.

The Holiday Potluck returns to the opera house on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Set against a backdrop of trees and thousands of twinkling lights, all are invited to settle in with neighbors, friends, family, and visitors for the community potluck. There are no tickets required for this grand event, but all are asked to bring a main dish, side dish, salad, or dessert to share.

Guests are also asked to bring utensils and dinnerware if possible. The bar will open at 5:30 p.m., with the potluck dinner scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The final musical event of the 2022 season immediately follows the potluck dinner. Pianist Kevin Kiley will be joined by vocalists John Adams, Devin Dukes, Abby Hutchins, and Tommy Waltz singing the music of the season. Audience members interested in only attending the musical performance should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Free parking is available in the opera house parking lot for all of these events. The opera house is located at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. For more information, call 633-6855.

