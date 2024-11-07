Gingerbread Spectacular Preparations Begin

For nearly two decades the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor has played host to what has now become a holiday tradition: The Gingerbread Spectacular, held each December. In preparation for the annual event, a free class in designing great gingerbread structures is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20.

For many years the opera house’s lighting and technical director, Kevin Kiley, has tossed aside his technical responsibilities to dive into dough and royal icing and candy adornments for one day as the professor of gingerbread. Participants in this year’s class will learn some of the nuances of creating and building a gingerbread house from scratch, including recipes and techniques for keeping the walls standing and keeping the roof from sliding off.

The class is free, but registration is required for all ages. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The class is designed for novice to intermediate bakers of all ages, and those with experience building gingerbread houses are encouraged to share their success stories, as well as their tales of construction collapse.

Register by calling the opera house at 633-6855. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and the one-hour class begins at 3 p.m.

This gingerbread house building class marks the kickoff for the annual Gingerbread Spectacular scheduled for Dec. 13-15 at the opera house, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. For more information, go to boothbayoperahouse.com.

