Girl Scouts Open Drive Thru Cookie Booth

Girl Scout Troop No. 1145 will open a temporary a drive-thru cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, April 6 and April 13. The drive thru booth will be set up at 441 Main Street, across from Dunkin’ Donuts in Damariscotta.

Patrons won’t even need to leave their car.

The cost is $6 a box and flavors available include Adventurfuls, Toast-Yay, Lemonades, Trefoils, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Peanut Butter Sandwich.

There will also be a very limited supply of gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which are $7 per bag.

