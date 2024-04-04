Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Girl Scouts Open Drive Thru Cookie Booth

at

Girl Scout Troop No. 1145 will be selling cookies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, April 6 and April 13 at 441 Main Street, Damariscotta. - across from Dunkin Donuts. (Photo courtesy Angela White)

Girl Scout Troop No. 1145 will be selling cookies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, April 6 and April 13 at 441 Main Street, Damariscotta. – across from Dunkin Donuts. (Photo courtesy Angela White)

Girl Scout Troop No. 1145 will open a temporary a drive-thru cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, April 6 and April 13. The drive thru booth will be set up at 441 Main Street, across from Dunkin’ Donuts in Damariscotta.

Patrons won’t even need to leave their car.

The cost is $6 a box and flavors available include Adventurfuls, Toast-Yay, Lemonades, Trefoils, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Peanut Butter Sandwich.

There will also be a very limited supply of gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which are $7 per bag.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^