Grand Opening Celebration at Blanchard’s Creamery

Blanchard’s Creamery will host a community event on Saturday, August 7 from 1-4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of their business earlier this summer. The event will feature live music, family fun, a new flavor contest, and plenty of homemade ice cream!

Attendees can also check out their newest flavors, homemade ice cream sandwiches, ice cream sampling flights; as well as their full menu which includes 33 ice cream flavors, affogatos, frappes, creamies, and sundaes.

Blanchard’s Creamery is a homemade ice cream and coffee shop housed in an 1800s barn in beautiful Edgecomb. The convenient location offers easy access, ample indoor and outdoor seating, and a nostalgic New England setting. All ice cream and pastries are made on site. The creamery is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information visit blanchardscreamery.com, call 687-8271, or email Mary Blanchard at blanchardscreamery@gmail.com.

