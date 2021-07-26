Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Grand Opening Celebration at Blanchard’s Creamery

at

Blanchard’s Creamery will host a community event on Saturday, August 7 from 1-4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of their business earlier this summer. The event will feature live music, family fun, a new flavor contest, and plenty of homemade ice cream!

Attendees can also check out their newest flavors, homemade ice cream sandwiches, ice cream sampling flights; as well as their full menu which includes 33 ice cream flavors, affogatos, frappes, creamies, and sundaes.

Blanchard’s Creamery is a homemade ice cream and coffee shop housed in an 1800s barn in beautiful Edgecomb. The convenient location offers easy access, ample indoor and outdoor seating, and a nostalgic New England setting. All ice cream and pastries are made on site. The creamery is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information visit blanchardscreamery.com, call 687-8271, or email Mary Blanchard at blanchardscreamery@gmail.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^