GSB Harvest Fair Returns Oct. 28

The Great Salt Bay Community School’s eighth grade students and their parents invite the community to participate in fall family fun at the school, at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Harvest Fair is the primary fundraiser to support the annual eighth grade end-of-year trip to Boston as well as the graduation celebration. A tradition for over 20 years, the Harvest Fair includes games for all ages, a haunted house, refreshments and baked goods for sale, and more.

A highlight of the event is the silent auction, which includes donations by a number of local businesses. Donations of gift certificates, products, and services have been donated by Amphitrite Studio, B & Co. Salon, Broad Arrow Farm, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Consigning Women, Damariscotta Hardware, Lincoln Theater, Midcoast Kayak, Revive Salon, Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, Wawenock Golf Club, and more.

“The students are directly involved in planning, publicizing, and running the event,” said Jeniffer Cooley, of Bmalori Creative, the event’s chair and a parent. “They enjoy the process and seeing so many community members come out to the event.”

Parking is free on site and there is no fee to participate. For questions or to contribute, call Cooley at 337-2176.

