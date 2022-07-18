All are invited to join Hildy Ellis, recently retired coordinator at Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, as she leads participants on a fern walk at Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature Center on Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Identifying commonly seen ferns is fun and easy. Unlike flowering plants with leaves, buds, and flowers to remember at different times of the year, ferns look much the same all season, so there is just one set of characteristics to learn. Ellis will demonstrate how to identify ferns using the “Quick Guide to Common Ferns of New England,” which she will provide to all participants. In addition to identification tips, the talk and walking tour will cover fascinating fern natural history, reproduction and ecology.

Participants should meet at the HVNC gate promptly at 10 a.m., dressed appropriately for possible buggy conditions and with binoculars if desired. Attendees are asked to leave dogs at home. Register at midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/fern-walk.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

