Guided Hike at Keyes Woods Preserve March 9

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

This is the first of Coastal Rivers’ annual Spring Saunters series of guided hikes this season.

The trail at Keyes Woods Preserve follows a meandering route through the forest, along a hemlock-shaded stream and down to the shores of the Pemaquid River. Gladu will make frequent stops along the way to point out early signs of spring and wildlife tracks and signs.

Keyes Woods is a beautiful wooded property in Bristol extending east to the Pemaquid River from Poor Farm Road, with over 1,900 feet of shoreline and a free-flowing tributary stream. The outflow of this stream, at a quiet bend in the river, is a hotspot for waterfowl viewing. Wildlife such as deer, porcupine, and ruffed grouse are abundant.

The preserve also has a number of interesting historical and geological features, including old stone foundations, stone walls, and glacial erratics.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

The next Spring Saunter will be a guided hike at NORGAL Preserve in Bristol on Friday, April 5.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

