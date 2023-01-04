Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7.

This is the second of Coastal Rivers’ Winter Wanders series of guided hikes this winter. During these gentle walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, search for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.

Keyes Woods is a beautiful wooded property in Bristol extending east to the Pemaquid River from Poor Farm Road, with over 1900 feet of shoreline and a free-flowing tributary stream. The outflow of this stream, at a quiet bend in the river, is a hotspot for waterfowl viewing.

Crisscrossed with historical stone walls, the preserve offers a number of interesting features including old stone foundations and glacial erratics. Wildlife such as deer, porcupine, and ruffed grouse are abundant. This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

The next Winter Wander will be a guided hike at Glidden Point Preserve in Newcastle on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.orgor visit coastalrivers.org.

