Guided Hike at La Verna Preserve with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at La Verna Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3.

In addition to its spectacular shoreline with sweeping views of Muscongus Bay, La Verna offers a variety of forest types along the trail, from upland oak and white pine to coastal spruce woods cushioned with moss. The pace will be leisurely, allowing plenty of time for discussion about nature observations along the way, with a focus on identifying trees in winter.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

