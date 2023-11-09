Guided Hike at Salt Bay Farm with Coastal Rivers

In celebration of national “Take a Hike” day, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The visit to Salt Bay Farm is part of Coastal Rivers’ “Autumn Ambles” series of guided hikes this fall. Gladu will lead participants at a leisurely pace through the rolling hayfields alongside Great Salt Bay. The group will visit ancient shell middens, look for late migratory birds, and visit the salt marsh in hopes of spotting signs of mink and other wildlife.

One of few intact saltwater farms in the Midcoast and a regional birding destination, this 146-acre preserve encompasses diverse habitats. Features include salt and restored freshwater wetlands with an observation platform, a popular sledding hill, and trails through forest and meadow along Great Salt Bay, Maine’s first marine protected area. It is also the home of Twin Villages Foodbank Farm.

Due to the number of visiting school groups and other programs that take place at Salt Bay Farm, it is one of a handful of Coastal Rivers preserves where hunting is not permitted.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

