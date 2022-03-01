Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Guided Hike at the New Keyes Woods Preserve

at

Skunk cabbage is one of the earliest plants to bloom in Midcoast Maine. Naturalist Sarah Gladu will be looking signs of spring like this one during a guided hike on March 12. (Courtesy photo)

Skunk cabbage is one of the earliest plants to bloom in Midcoast Maine. Naturalist Sarah Gladu will be looking signs of spring like this one during a guided hike on March 12. (Courtesy photo)

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Coastal Rivers’ newest trail winds through Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol. This beautiful wooded property extends east to the Pemaquid River from Poor Farm Road, with over 1,900 feet of shoreline and a free-flowing tributary stream. The outflow of this stream, at a quiet bend in the river, is a hotspot for waterfowl viewing.

Crisscrossed with historical stone walls, the preserve offers a number of interesting features including old stone foundations and glacial erratics. Wildlife such as deer, porcupine, and ruffed grouse are abundant.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^