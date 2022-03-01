Guided Hike at the New Keyes Woods Preserve

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Coastal Rivers’ newest trail winds through Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol. This beautiful wooded property extends east to the Pemaquid River from Poor Farm Road, with over 1,900 feet of shoreline and a free-flowing tributary stream. The outflow of this stream, at a quiet bend in the river, is a hotspot for waterfowl viewing.

Crisscrossed with historical stone walls, the preserve offers a number of interesting features including old stone foundations and glacial erratics. Wildlife such as deer, porcupine, and ruffed grouse are abundant.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

