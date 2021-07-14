Guided Hike at Tracy Shore Preserve with Coastal Rivers

From 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike along the forested trails of Tracy Shore Preserve in South Bristol.

Located along the eastern shore of Jones Cove on the Damariscotta River, Tracy Shore is owned by the Town of South Bristol. A system of trails managed by Coastal Rivers winds past a cascading stream and cliffs adorned in rock tripe and ferns.

Gladu will talk about common characteristics of Maine’s coastal spruce forests and point out a variety of woodland plants, shrubs, mosses and lichens. The trails are moderate in difficulty, with some hills, tree roots and rocky areas.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Group size is limited to 12 participants; registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events. To protect the health of program participants of all ages and vaccination status, masks are required for this in-person program. In addition to a mask, binoculars and protection against ticks are recommended.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

