Guided Hike on the Hilton O’Connor Trail Feb. 10

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike on the Hilton O’Connor Trail in Bremen from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, pick up tips on identifying plants in winter, and search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds.

The Hilton O’Connor Trail winds through the 47-acre Bremen Town Forest, which in addition to mature hardwood forest includes a lovely salt marsh and a wildflower meadow. The trail is dedicated in memory of Diane Hilton O’Connor, who was a longtime member of the Bremen Conservation Commission.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

