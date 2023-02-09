Guided Hikes at Plummer Point Preserve with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead two hikes at Plummer Point Preserve in Bristol on Saturday, Feb. 11. While registration for the morning program is full, there is still room in the afternoon walk taking place from 1-3 p.m.

The Plummer Point excursions are part of Coastal Rivers’ “Winter Wanders” series of guided hikes this winter. During these leisurely walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, look for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.

The 85-acre Plummer Point Preserve features winding trails through coastal spruce forest, with over a mile of shoreline and spectacular views of the Damariscotta River estuary.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

