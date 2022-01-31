Guided Hikes with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Bearce Allen and NORGAL Preserves in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 11.

Bearce Allen Preserve and the adjacent NORGAL preserve offer two peaceful loop trails through the woods. With its mixed forest types, it is a good spot to look for signs of wildlife. This will be a gentle walk with frequent stops for nature observations.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

