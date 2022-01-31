Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Guided Hikes with Coastal Rivers

at

Under the right conditions, tracks and signs in the snow like these snowshoe hare footprints can say a lot about what animals are active in the woods and what they are doing. (Courtesy photo)

Under the right conditions, tracks and signs in the snow like these snowshoe hare footprints can say a lot about what animals are active in the woods and what they are doing. (Courtesy photo)

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Bearce Allen and NORGAL Preserves in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 11.

Bearce Allen Preserve and the adjacent NORGAL preserve offer two peaceful loop trails through the woods. With its mixed forest types, it is a good spot to look for signs of wildlife. This will be a gentle walk with frequent stops for nature observations.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^