Habitat’s Annual Spring Walk Goes Virtual

Habitat for Humanity and 7 Rivers Maine’s 2020 Spring Walk to Build is going virtual.

The 2020 virtual Spring Walk to Build is taking place from now until the end of June and will look different as compared to the past 26 years with participants walking in their neighborhoods instead of in person together.

Habitat for Humanity creates successful homeownership opportunities for low income families by building new homes, weatherizing and repairing existing homes, and operating the ReStore. The support of the community provides Habitat for Humanity with the resources needed to keep its volunteers working and to improve living conditions for local people in need.

Habitat for Humanity has received early support from business sponsors, which has helped to jumpstart fundraising efforts for this year’s walk. Among the sponsors are “Champion” sponsor Bath Savings Institution; “bronze” sponsors Ames Supply, First Federal Savings, First National Bank, MW Sewall, and Norway Savings Bank. Other businesses interested in supporting the walk as sponsors or donors may contact kathy@habitat7rivers.org for information.

Individuals and groups can support Habitat for Humanity through the virtual walk by walking, donating, joining existing walking teams, or creating new walking teams. Information is available at bit.ly/2AyfMOD. Offline donations can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine, 126 Maine Street, Suite #1, Topsham, ME 04086.

Habitat for Humanity invites participants to share their walks by posting photos or videos on its Facebook page facebook.com/Habitat7RiversMaine/.

