Haddock Chowder Takeout March 12

St. Philip’s Church’s haddock chowder supper take-away is once again scheduled for Saturday, March 12, with pickup times available from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

With many remarking they wish there could be more chowder, the group has decided to give it another go, so here’s a chance to experience the delight of its milky, buttery haddock chowder again or for the first time. For a donation of $12 per meal, patrons receive a pint of haddock chowder, cornbread, coleslaw, and blueberry cake to-go at St. Philip’s, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset.

Proceeds once again benefit the Feed Our Scholars weekend backpacks of food for Wiscasset Elementary School students experiencing food insecurity, as well as funding the fourth year of providing beginning school supplies for those attending Wiscasset Elementary or homeschoolers through its Set for Success program.

St. Philip’s Church and Wiscasset First Congregational Church, as well as unaffiliated individuals, are the founders and primary caretakers of Feed Our Scholars and its Set For Success wing, but the group alone cannot keep the initiatives functioning. They need the support of the greater community, as well. Children of all ages cannot attain true learning potential on empty stomachs, and the impact of hunger doesn’t take a break on weekends. The group supplies bags of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks for the participating children until they’re back in school and accessing food there.

Currently supporting 46 students, Feed Our Scholars needs to generate funds to ensure the operation of this effort now and into the future. Unable to hold in-person events, the group has chosen the next best thing: takeout.

To order, call the St. Philip’s at 882-7184 and leave a name, number of meals ordered, and a return phone number for verification. Alternately, reservations can also be received through the group’s Facebook page. For planning purposes, reservations should be made before to Friday, March 11.

