Haiti Benefit Dinner Postponed Until Feb. 21

Due to the icy driving conditions anticipated on Friday, Feb. 7, the annual Haiti Benefit Dinner has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle.

All tickets remain valid for the new date. Additional tickets, at $25 for adults and $15 for children, are available at Sherman’s book shops in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Skidompha Library, local churches, and at the door.

For more information or to make a donation, call Sharon Marchi at 529-5239.

