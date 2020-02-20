Haiti Dinner is Feb. 21

The annual Haiti Benefit Dinner will now take place this Friday, Feb. 21 at St. Patrick’s Church, at 380 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle, at 6 p.m.

The event had been scheduled for Feb. 7, but was postponed due to icy driving conditions. Previously purchased tickets remain valid. Additional tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and are available at Sherman’s book shops in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, Skidompha Library, or at the door.

This annual event, in its 10th year, brings together residents of Lincoln County for a convivial dinner of Haitian-inspired food prepared by the Damariscotta River Grill. The dinner celebrates Haitian culture, art, music, and food, and raises money for projects in the northern Haitian town of Gros Morne. Dinner proceeds go directly to projects that focus on the needs of the poor, and will focus this year in particular on the growing problem of food insecurity.

Noted auctioneer John Bottero, of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, will be master of ceremonies.

For more information or to donate, call Sharon Marchi at 529-5239.

