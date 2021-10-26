Halloween 2021: Get Your Ghost On in Lincoln County

Happy Halloween from The Lincoln County News! We hope you enjoy this round up of spooky events across Lincoln County this weekend. We attempted to be as inclusive as possible, and if we missed your event, please accept our apologies. There’s always next year.

From The Lincoln County News family to yours, we hope you have a scary and safe Halloween this year!

Alna

Train-and-Treat to SeaLyon Farm: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum, 97 Cross Road. Train ride, hay ride, goodie bag, option to pick pumpkins and other extras for additional charge. Tickets at wwfry.org.

Trick or Treat Street: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Dock Road.

Boothbay

Community Halloween Party: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road. Trick or treat (must be in costume to get treats), games on the greens, spooky train rides free for members, $5 for nonmembers.

Boothbay Harbor

Haunted House: dusk to 8 p.m., Oct. 29, 30, and 31. Brady’s Restaurant, 25 Union St. Donations to benefit Actions to Animals.

Trick or Treat: Normal business hours, Sunday, Oct. 31. Boothbay region businesses with “Stop Here on Halloween” signs. No parade.

Bremen

BOO!

Bristol

Trick-or-Treat Walk: 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Pemaquid Point Campground, 872 Bristol Road in New Harbor. Follow signs to parking, bring flashlights.

Haunted House: 6 to 9 p.m., nightly through Sunday, Oct. 31. 58 Cushing Farm Road, New Harbor.

Damariscotta

Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Great Salt Bay Community School parking lot. Hosted by Damariscotta Police Department, Central Lincoln County YMCA, and GSB.

Dresden

Judgment Day at the Haunted Court House: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Pownalborough Court House, 23 Court House Road. Hosted by Lincoln County Historical Association. Tours, campfire with hot chocolate and cider. Masks required in courthouse. Tickets $10 for adults, kids free. Tickets at lincolncountyhistory.org.

Edgecomb

TRICK OR TREAT!

Jefferson

Trick r’ Truck: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road. Hosted by Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry. Donations of cat and dog food get trunk entered into decoration contest for spookiest, funniest, or candy-filled. Email jacfoodpanty@gmail.com to enter trunk.

Monhegan

ENTER IF YOU DARE!

Newcastle

Lincoln Academy Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. KB Hall dorm parking lot and Clark turf field on Lincoln Academy campus. Event for Lincoln Academy families. Music, open turf, food truck, cider, and donuts.

Trick or Treat at Newcastle Fire Co.: 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station at 86 River Road.

Nobleboro

Halloween Drive-Thru: 5 p.m. until the candy is gone, Nobleboro Fire Department.

Somerville

Trunk-or-Treat: 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Somerville town office. Hosted by the Somerville Day Committee. Rain or shine.

South Bristol

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Southport

Southport Halloween: 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Robinson’s Wharf. Activities, games for goblins, beer and wine cash bar for older monsters. Chili cook-off open to public. Costumes encouraged.

Waldoboro

“The Addams Family:” 7 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6; 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 6. Ronald E. Dolloff Auditorium, Medomak Valley High School, 116 Manktown Road. Masks required, tickets $10 at msad40.org/mvhsPlayers.

Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 (rain date Oct. 30). Cornerstone Financial Services, 816 Atlantic Highway. Free kettle corn, trick-or-treat bags and prizes. RSVP to 832-6950 to add your vehicle to the event.

Trunk or Treat: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Waldoboro Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave.

Trunk or Treat: 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Medomak Valley High School, 116 Manktown Road.

Trick or Treat: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. 1857 Boggs Schoolhouse, Old Route One. Hosted by Waldoborough Historical Society.

Westport Island

Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Old Town Hall.

Whitefield

Halloween Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Sheepscot Valley Community Church, 25 Townhouse Road.

Wiscasset

Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Wiscasset Speedway, 274 Alna Road.

Nightmare on Federal Street: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Parade lineup starts at 4 p.m. on Morton Street. Candy, decorated tables, music, prizes for young ghosts, goblins, creatures of the night at about 5:45 p.m.

Halloween Bean Supper: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Road. Dam Jam fiddlers, monster movies for kids, raffles for adults, costume and bring-your-own pre-carved pumpkin contests. Kids menu includes worms and dirt, monster eyes, spider hotdogs, and graveyard cake. Cost is $8 adults or two for $15, kids under 8 $4. BYOB.

Lincoln County adjacent

Second Annual Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Chelsea Grange, Togus Road. Accepting nonperishable food items for Chelsea Food Bank.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

