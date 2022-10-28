Halloween and Fall Events

Friday, Oct. 28

Judgement Day at the Pownalborough Court House, 4:30-8 p.m. Tickets required and must be ordered in advance.

People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour.

Tickets are $5 for children under 16 and $15 per adult. Tours will be scheduled to begin every 15 minutes and be limited to eight individuals. Be prepared to present the paid printed or digital ticket when arriving. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/judgment-day-2022-tickets-425860950567

Halloween potluck and scary readings at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. The doors and cocktail bar will creak open at 5:30 p.m. for early arrivals, with the potluck dinner beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the annual scary readings at approximately 6:45 p.m. Those attending the potluck are asked to bring an ample main dish, salad, or side dish to share, with appropriate serving utensil. Please do not bring breads. While disposable plates and utensils will be available, please consider bringing sturdy plates and eating utensils. While all are welcome, this evening may not be appropriate for families with young children.

Friends of Union Fair Halloween Trail of Terror, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds Lane, off Highway 17 in Union. The trail is an after-dark, outdoors, escorted walking event through the barns and around the grounds of the Union Fairground. The cost will be $10 per person. This event is recommended for adults and children 12 and older. Younger children must be escorted by an adult. Refreshments will be available before and after the scare. For more information, email vendor@unionfair.org, call 470-7401, go to facebook.com/uftrailofterror, or go to unionfair.org/trail-of-terror.

Lincoln Academy Trunk or Treat, 4:30-7 p.m., Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, open to all trunks, hosted by LA clubs and teams as well as local nonprofits. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and French fries will be for sale.

South Bristol School Halloween party, 6-7:30 p.m., South Bristol School, 2024 Route 129. A frightfully good time will be held in the SBS gym. There will be music, games, a haunted house, and a cake walk. Prizes will be awarded or three categories of costumes: scariest, funniest, most original for under 5; 5-14; and 15 and up. Admission is free ages 0-5, children 6-14 is $1, adults are $2, and the family rate is $5.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Judgement Day at the Pownalborough Court House, 4:30-8 p.m. Tickets required and must be ordered in advance.

People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour. Tickets are $5 for children under 16 and $15 per adult. Tours will be scheduled to begin every 15 minutes and be limited to eight individuals. Please be prepared to present the paid printed or digital ticket when arriving. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/judgment-day-2022-tickets-425860950567

Friends of Union Fair Halloween Trail of Terror, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds Lane, off Highway 17 in Union. The trail is an after-dark, outdoors, escorted walking event through the barns and around the grounds of the Union Fairground. The cost will be $10 per person. This event is recommended for adults and children 12 and older. Younger children must be escorted by an adult. Refreshments will be available before and after the scare. For more information, email vendor@unionfair.org, call 470-7401, go to facebook.com/uftrailofterror, or go to unionfair.org/trail-of-terror.

Great Salt Bay School Harvest Fair, 10 a.m., 559 Main St., Damariscotta. Join the GSB Parent Teacher Organization for food, a haunted house, games, silent auction, bake sale, photo booth, face painting, and, back by popular demand, the jail!

Halloween costume party at The Harbor Room, 7-10 p.m., 2477 Bristol Road, New Harbor. There will be a DJ and prizes for scariest costume, most creative costume, and funniest costume.

Railway SPOOKtacular, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Route 27, Boothbay.

Second annual Trunk or Treat at Sheepscot Valley Community Church, 4-6 p.m., 25 Pittston Road, Whitefield. Rain date Sunday, Oct. 30.

Trick-Or-Treat walk-through at Pemaquid Point Campground, 5-8 p.m., 2872 Bristol Road, New Harbor. There will be lots of fun and spooky sites to see while enjoying trick-or-treating along the way.

Trunk-a-Treat at Huntoon Hill Grange, 5-7 p.m., 11 Huntoon Hill Road, Wiscasset. Trunk-a-treat for all ages.

Westport Community Association Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Alna Trick or Treat Street, 2-4 p.m., Dock Road, Alna. The Alna Fire Department will be in attendance with a fire truck to explore, SeaLyon Farm will provide hay rides up and down Dock Road, and The Alna Store will be selling hot coffee, hot local cider, a selection of pastries, and more.

Trunk-or-Treat at Wiscasset Speedway, 4-6 p.m., 274 W. Alna Road, Wiscasset,

Monday, Oct. 31

Boothbay Harbor Halloween parade, 4 p.m. starting at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Cider (courtesy of the Boothbay Harbor Regional Chamber of Commerce) will be available with lawn games and a walk through the haunted library. The parade will leave the library at 4 p.m. through the Bath Savings parking lot, down Townsend Avenue and then Baker’s Way. Parking will be available at the library and Bath Savings for those who would like to participate in the trunk or treat. Spaces are limited.

Community Trunk or Treat at Great Salt Bay Community School, 4-6 p.m., GSB, 559 Main St., Damariscotta. Sponsored by the Damariscotta Police Department, Great Salt Bay Community School, and the Central Lincoln County YMCA.

Trick or Treat at The Lincoln Home, 4-7 p.m., 22 River Road, Newcastle. Hot cider will be available.

Trick or Treat at Whitefield Central Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield. Open house and treats.

