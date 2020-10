The Midcoast Interscholastic Equestrian Association team will host a Halloween event at Stonewall Stables in Nobleboro from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. The treat-and-treat day at the farm will raise funds for the team. Donations will be greatly appreciated. Kids can come in costumes and get a treat at each paddock, say hi to the horses, and feed them a treat.

