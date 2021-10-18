Advanced Search
Halloween Bean Supper at The Morris Farm

at

All are invited to The Morris Farm for a spooky Halloween bean supper beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Enjoy a traditional bean supper, a kids’ zombie menu: worms and dirt, monster eyes, spider hot dogs, and graveyard cake!

Serving time is 5 to 6:30 p.m. when the raffle drawings will take place. Dinners are $8 each or 2 for $15, kids under 8 are $4, cash, check, or card; raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 tickets for $5, cash or check only. As always, folks are welcome to BYOB.

The Dam Jam fiddlers will provide entertainment, and there will be monster movies for the kids, raffles for the adults, as well as a costume and carved pumpkin contest. Participants should bring their own pumpkin to enter.

The Morris Farm is located at 156 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset.

