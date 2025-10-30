Halloween Happenings

Boothbay Harbor

Oct 31: Children’s Halloween movie, 9 a.m., Harbor Theater, 185 Townsend Ave. Check boothbaycinema.org for updates.

Oct. 31: Boothbay Harbor Halloween parade, 4 p.m. Departs from Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and ends at Trunk or Treat event in opera house parking lot.

Bremen

Oct. 30: Treats on the Trail, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Hearty Roots, 390 Fogler Road. Kids and families are welcome in costumes for a (non-scary) short hike, cocoa, and campfire dance party. Attendees should bring a flashlight and candy bag.

Damariscotta

Oct 31: Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m., Great Salt Bay Community School, 559 Main St. Hosted by the Damariscotta Police Department, Great Salt Bay Community School, and the Central Lincoln County YMCA. This event is open to all.

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat with the Mermaids, 5-7 p.m., Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, 276 Main St. Candy, crafts, and a prize for the winning costume.

Dresden

Oct. 30: Family Halloween celebration, 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Barn, 1011 Gardiner Road. Come in costume! There will be face-painting, apple decorating, contests and games, a photo booth, and Halloween readaloud! The cost is $5 per child.

Edgecomb

Oct. 30: Trunk or treat, 5-7 p.m., Edgecomb Eddy School, 157 Boothbay Road.

Newcastle

Oct. 31: Outside showing of “Beetlejuice” with meal, 5-7 p.m., Lincoln County Recovery Community Center, 3 Hall St. Hack ‘n Sneeze with Mystery Meat (macaroni and cheese with hot dogs) will be served with an outside showing of Michael Keaton’s “Beetlejuice.” Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Round Pond

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat at The Haunted Lodge, 5-7 p.m., Friends of Mariners Lodge. Trick-or-treaters of all ages welcome to walk through a spooky scene.

Waldoboro

Oct. 31: Hallow Be Thy Name, 4-8 p.m., Midcoast Church of God, 235 Jefferson St. Halloween treats on the sidewalk, including candy, snacks, and water bottles.

Whitefield

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Whitefield central fire station, 24 Townhouse Road.

Wiscasset

Oct. 31: Wiscasset’s Nightmare on Federal Street, 4 p.m. Halloween costume parade line-up starts at 4 p.m. at the Wiscasset Elementary School parking lot. Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Trick or treating starts at 5 p.m. First 150 trick-or-treaters will get a goodie bag from the Wiscasset Community Center.

After the parade, stick around for music, pizza, cookies, and more. Prizes for best costumers will be rewarded. Stop in and see Pirates on Federal at the Octagon House.

