Halloween Happenings

Alna

Oct. 25: Pumpkin Pickin’ Train to SeaLyon Farm, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., WW&F Railway, 97 Cross Road. Visitors will a scenic train ride through the Sheepscot Valley where they will transfer to a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch at SeaLyon Farm to select their own pumpkin(s) to purchase. Farm fresh food and drinks, horse-drawn wagon rides around the farm, and other fun activities and games

Oct. 26: Alna’s annual Trick or Treat Street, 4-7 p.m., The Alna Store, 2 Dock Road. The event will feature fest food, brats, potato salad, sourdough doughnuts, live music, hay rides, fire truck, trunk or treating, costume contests, special cocktails, hot cider, espresso bar, and steamers. Organizers are still seeking volunteers and trunkers. Volunteers who RSVP to alnatrickortreat@gmail.com will receive $40 gift card at the event.

Boothbay

Oct. 25: Railway SPOOKtacular, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road. Halloween for the kids! Wear costumes and bring trick-or-treat bags. Ticket includes train rides, carnival games, trick or treating, and more.

Boothbay Harbor

Oct 26: Teen Halloween movie, 6 p.m., Harbor Theater, 185 Townsend Ave. Check boothbaycinema.org for updates.

Oct. 29: Halloween potluck and scary readings, 6 p.m., Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave.

Oct 31: Children’s Halloween movie, 9 a.m., Harbor Theater, 185 Townsend Ave. Check boothbaycinema.org for updates.

Boothbay Harbor Halloween parade, 4 p.m. Departs from Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and ends at Trunk or Treat event in opera house parking lot.

Bremen

Oct. 30: Treats on the Trail, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Hearty Roots, 390 Fogler Road. Kids and families are welcome in costumes for a (non-scary) short hike, cocoa, and campfire dance party. Attendees should bring a flashlight and candy bag.

Bristol

Oct. 24: Blue Devil Boo Bash, 5-7 p.m., Bristol Consolidated School cafeteria. A family event featuring Lil’ Devil trick or treat, dangling donut challenge, fangtastic face-painting station, “not so creepy” craft corner, spooktacular selfie station, and classroom designed pumpkins on display.

Oct. 25: Trick or treat walkthrough, 5-7 p.m., Pemaquid Point Campground. There will be lots of fun and spooky sites to see while trick-or-treating along the way. Even though it is not Halloween night, organizers would love to see everyone’s costumes. Please feel free to bring a flashlight.

Oct. 26: Boo!-kie Halloween Cookie decorating, 2-3:30 p.m., B-Rad’s Sweet Treats, 1562 Bristol Road. Scary cute Halloween cookie class. Participants will decorate six cookies there and then have six more to take home and practice.

Damariscotta

Oct. 24: Halloween bonfire with Hearty Roots, 5-8 p.m. Meet in Skidompha Library’s teen room, at 184 Main St., before catching an outdoor showing of “Monster House” and a bonfire on the Hearty Roots property, complete with free pizza and snacks.

Oct 31: Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Great Salt Bay Community School, 559 Main St. Hosted by the Damariscotta Police Department, Great Salt Bay Community School, and the Central Lincoln County YMCA. This event is open to all.

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat with the Mermaids, 5-7 p.m., Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, 276 Main St. Candy, crafts, and a prize for the winning costume.

Dresden

Oct. 24-25: “Shades of the Past” evening tours, 4-7 p.m., 1761 Pownalborough Court House. Fun, entertaining, and informative tour through the court house and cemetery given by gifted storytellers. They will share legends and ghost stories long associated with the property. Proceeds go toward the cost of replacing UV protective shades on court house windows.

Oct. 30: Family Halloween celebration, 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Barn, 1011 Gardiner Road. Come in costume! There will be face-painting, apple decorating, contests and games, a photo booth, and Halloween readaloud! The cost is $5 per child.

Edgecomb

Oct. 30: Trunk or treat, 5-7 p.m., Edgecomb Eddy School, 157 Boothbay Road.

Jefferson

Oct. 25: Trunk or treat, 4-6 p.m., Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

Newcastle

Oct. 23: LA Pumpkin Run, 4 p.m., Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill Road. Course is 1.2 miles long and the race is open to all grammar school aged children. Medals will be presents to the top 10 boys and top 10 girls runners. Free pumpkins for participants while they last

Oct. 31: Outside showing of “Beetlejuice” with meal, 5-7 p.m., Lincoln County Recovery Community Center, 3 Hall St. Hack ‘n Sneeze with Mystery Meat (Mac and cheese with hot dogs) will be served with an outside showing of Michael Keaton’s “Beetlejuice.” Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Nobleboro

Oct. 25: North Nobleboro Community Halloween party, 3-5 p.m., North Nobleboro Community Hall, 554 Upper East Pond Road. Trunk or treat, haunted house, games, and food available for purchase by Gunslinger BBQ.

Round Pond

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat at The Haunted Lodge, 5-7 p.m., Friends of Mariners Lodge. Trick-or-treaters of all ages welcome to walk through a spooky scene.

South Bristol

Oct. 24: South Bristol School Halloween party, 5:30-7:30 p.m., South Bristol School, 2024 Route 129. Come one, come all for costume prizes, dunk tank, calk walk, concessions, and more. Entry fee is $1 for students and $2 for adults.

Waldoboro

Oct. 26: “Mooos and Boooks” Read Aloud to Calves, 1-3 p.m., East Forty Farm, 2361 Friendship Road. Calling all trick-or-treater readers to put on their best Halloween costume and head to the farm to read some spooky and silly stories to calves! Book “treats” for all attending.

Oct. 31: Hallow Be Thy Name, 4-8 p.m., Midcoast Church of God, 235 Jefferson St. Halloween treats on the sidewalk, including candy, snacks, and water bottles.

Westport Island

Oct. 25: Westport Community Association Halloween scavenger hunt, 2-4 p.m., Segerstrom Preserve, upper West Shore Road entrance. While the town hall is getting a makeover, the Westport Community Association is moving the Halloween festivities outside! Join them for a nature-themed scavenger hunt, and enjoy apples, cider, and treat bags for the children.

Whitefield

Oct. 25: Trunk or treat, 3-6 p.m., Sheepscot Valley Community Church, 25 Pittston Road.

Oct. 31: Trunk or treat, 4-6 p.m., Whitefield central fire station, 24 Townhouse Road.

Wiscasset

Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Wiscasset Speedway, 3-5 p.m., 274 W. Alna Road.

Oct. 25: Haunted High School, 6-9 p.m., Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road. The $5 admission that supports the student council so they can provide activities and recognitions for students

Oct. 31: Wiscasset’s Nightmare on Federal Street, 4 p.m. Halloween costume parade line-up starts at 4 p.m. at the Wiscasset Elementary School parking lot. Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Trick or treating starts at 5 p.m. First 150 trick-or-treaters will get a goodie bag from the Wiscasset Community Center.

After the parade, stick around for music, pizza, cookies, and more. Prizes for best costumers will be rewarded. Stop in and see Pirates on Federal at the Octagon House.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

