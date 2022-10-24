After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Scary Readings returns to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor this month. The community is once again invited to participate in the beloved, if spooky, annual Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings night on Friday, Oct. 28.

Opera House technical director and set designer Kevin Kiley will transform the stage into a haunting setting for the readings, while the house will also be decorated for Halloween.

Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear a costume or outfit celebrating the season. While all are welcome, this evening may not be appropriate for families with young children. Readers will include John Adams, Kevin Kiley, and Lynne McGhee. Others interested in participating may contact Kiley at the Opera House.

The doors and cocktail bar will creak open at 5:30 p.m. for early arrivals, with the potluck dinner beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the annual Scary Readings at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Those attending the potluck are asked to bring an ample main dish, salad or side dish to share, with appropriate serving utensil. Please do not bring breads. While disposable plates and utensils will be available, please consider bringing sturdy plates and eating utensils.

Those only interested in the Scary Readings portion of the evening should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. No reservations or tickets are required, but those who have questions are invited to contact the opera house at 633-6855. The opera house is located at 86 Townsend Ave.

